JEFFERSON CITY - In an internal memo the FBI warned state Capitol in all 50 states of possible armed protests starting this week up until Inauguration Day January 20.
Here in Missouri, State Park Rangers and Missouri State Highway Patrol were at the Capitol Tuesday to assist Capitol Police officers.
According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, who oversees the Capitol Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), this kind of collaboration is common.
Mike O'Connell, Communications Director for the Missouri Department of Public Safety said in a statement:
"While our policy is not to discuss specific details of security plans or operations, they include long-term advance planning, training, exercises and close coordination between state government and our local and federal partners."
In a phone call O'Connell added these additional officers will be at the Capitol through the week. He also said there may be additional security measures like concrete barriers at the Capitol between now and the inauguration.
MSHP also provided a statement to KOMU, saying in part: "The Patrol routinely assists Missouri's Capitol Police at the State Capitol and will continue to do so whenever requested."
O'Connell also added that he doesn't know of any demonstrations or protests planned for the inauguration.