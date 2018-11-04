Video shows man shot on Kansas City bus

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Surveillance video shows that a fight on a RideKC bus in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, ended with a man being shot.

The Kansas City Star reports that the video shows the victim fighting with another man Sunday on a bus also carrying other passengers. Police say the man hit the victim several times with a handgun, shooting him and leaving the bus.

A witness told police that before the shooting, the victim was being physically aggressive and tried to assault the alleged gunman. The witness said the victim was shot in the back. The alleged gunman was reportedly later taken into custody.

Investigators allege the man who was shot also tried to assault an officer trying to talk to him. The man was placed on the ground until he was taken to a hospital.