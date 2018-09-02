Video Surveillance Leads to Fulton Man's Arrest

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department arrested a man after reviewing surveillance video of a reported burglary on Tuesday.

The department said it appeared a forced entry happened through a window when responding to a report from 1201 South Business 54 of a burglary not in progress at 9 a.m.

The Fulton Police Department said it identified the suspect as Brandon Vanstory from the business' surveillance video.

The police said they detained Vanstory in Fulton on East Chestnut Street and he confessed to burglarizing the business during an interview.

The department said it arrested Vanstory for following charges second degree burglary, stealing over $500, possession of synthetic drugs and first degree property damaged. The Callaway County Jail said Vanstory with a $14,000 bond.