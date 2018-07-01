VIDEO: Watch Bill Ferguson Arrive at Prison to Await Son's Release

COLE COUNTY -- Bill Ferguson, father of Ryan Ferguson, arrived at the Jefferson City Correctional Center Tuesday afternoon to await the release of his son from state custody.

Ferguson was at first turned away by prison officials. At that point, he stopped and spoke with reporters. Then, prison officials decided to allow him into the prison.

Attorney General Chris Koster's office announced Tuesday afternoon the state would not pursue further action against Ryan Ferguson.

The Western District Court of Appeals vacated Ferguson's conviction Nov. 5.