Vietnam Memorial Stops in Slater

"If they're listed on the memorial in Washington, they're here," explained Ron Monnig of the Chamber of Commerce. "And all we need is the last name and we can locate it for them."

The travelling exhibit also includes a computer system that can locate anyone listed on the wall.

The manager of the traveling memorial, Barbara Smith, first visited the wall in Washington in 1999, after her fiance died while serving in Vietnam.

"When I was there, I got a printoff of his name and the person who helped me was actually the medic in his unit," she recalled.

Now, Smith travels throughout the U.S. with the memorial replica.

"It never gets easier, it's still as intense as when he died 30, 35 years ago," she added. "And that's what keeps me going, knowing that I can provide for others what helped me heal."

Slater is part of a 20-city tour this summer. The travelling memorial is open 24 hours a day starting Thursday, Aug. 24.