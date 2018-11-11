Vietnam Vet Identifies With Fallen Soldier

Army Private First Class Jason Fingar died from wounds he received when an IED hit his vehicle in Afghanistan. He was 24 years old.

Commander Bob Agler of the Higbee VFW Memorial Post 3014 said this war reminds him of his year long deployment in Vietnam.

"It was a little difficult being away from home" Agler said.

However, being away from home isn't a soldier's biggest worry.

"I wouldn't say it was the hardest part, no. I'd say your conflicts and your encounters and stuff while you're over there is one of the hardest things," Agler said.

Even though it's a different war, Agler said the basic requirements of the soldiers haven't changed.

"Tell them to pay attention to their training. Don't slough off. Do exactly what they're trained to do. Pay attention to that. And learn well," Agler said.

While Agler didn't volunteer to join the military, he said he's glad he was able to serve his country.