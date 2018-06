Viewer captures footage of confirmed tornado in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - A viewer posted a video on Facebook of what has now been confirmed as a tornado east of Harrisburg and west of Hallsville in northern Boone County.

Duff Bergendahl's video shows a funnel cloud swirling and dark skies on Thursday morning. The tornado touched down near the intersection of Highway 124 and Route NN, according to the National Weather Service.

"Daddy, that's kind of a tornado," a child said in the background of the video.

The video had over 100,000 views as of 3:30 p.m.