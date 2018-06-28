Viewer photos: Eclipse crosses mid-Missouri

Sarah Thompson Schneider said, "Watched the eclipse unicorn-style in Columbia!"

Lynda Tully captured the moment of totality from Holts Summit.

Heather Ducote said, "Using our homemade solar viewer! We had a great time even though it was cloudy where we were."

COLUMBIA - Viewers throughout mid-Missouri sent in photos and video documenting the solar eclipse that swept across the state Monday. Totality only lasted a few moments, but offered an unforgettable view.

Northern parts of mid-Missouri battled with cloud cover, but southern parts of the viewing area saw clouds clear away just in time for totality at 1:12 p.m.

Cindy Haverstick traveled south from Centralia to escape the clouds and capture a glimpse of totality.

"It was so eerie, on a gravel road, by myself, in the dark, and the crickets began to chirp," Haverstick said. "What an awesome experience!"

This is the last solar eclipse to cross directly over mid-Missouri for 500 years.