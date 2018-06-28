Viewer survey: How do you feel about development in Columbia?

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 News wants to know how development all over Columbia affects you.

Do you agree or disagree with the Columbia City Council's recent decision to freeze student housing development downtown?

Supporters of the decision have said with enrollment down at the University of Missouri, Columbia does not need additional student housing complexes. KOMU 8 News' Facebook page has received several comments complaining about the strain on infrastructure and parking.

Opponents have said the city should always encourage growth and expansion.

The downtown area is not the only part of Columbia that is expanding. Resulting issues include traffic flow, school changes and property values.

Please take our free and anonymous survey about how the development and construction are affecting you. Your answers could be a part of a Town Square segment on KOMU 8 News at Noon. You will have the option to leave your contact information if you'd like to share your stories on air.

