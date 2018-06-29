Viewers share photos and videos of storm

"The sky this morning on hwy 24 outside Salisbury." Photo credit: Brittany Murray

"This is our downed tree on Port Way in the Eastport Subdivision." Photo credit: Lori Morris

"Another one of the storm." Photo credit: Bryan Pitman

"One of my photos of the storm on the east side of Columbia." Photo credit: Bryan Pitman

COLUMBIA - Viewers across mid-Missouri sent in their photos and videos to KOMU 8 News after a large storm Monday night.

Mid-Missouri will experience remnants of the storm until mid-day Tuesday, according to KOMU 8 weathercaster Tim Schmidt.

He said the passing storm will bring in some hot weather. He predicts Wednesday will be one of the hottest days of the year.