Viewers share photos for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

"Shoni, named after the first Native American WNBA player. She was the perfect addition to our pack; she's wicked smart and very affectionate! We adopted her from a shelter in Tipton." - Gino Ginnie

"Abra (formerly "Cupcake") now 3 years old. He was adopted at 5 months old from PALS. On his first vet visit I was told he'd be a big boy. The vet was right: he's a 17 lb love bug who still thinks he's a kitten." - Kelly Creech

"This is Annie Oakley! We adopted her from the shelter in Jefferson City in August 2016. She is the most loving and loyal pup ever. We couldn't have found a better fur baby." - Rebecca Veazey

"This is Apollo! He's almost 3 years old. We adopted him in October of 2014 from KC Pet Project. He's brought unconditional love and so much fun and happiness into our lives! I'm thankful for him every day." - Mikayla Gatlin

"We adopted Charlie from the Humane Society after seeing him on the Pet Corner on KOMU in August 2014. Our lab of 15 years had passed away about 4 months earlier when we saw "Duke." We renamed him Charlie after "All Dogs Go to Heaven." His birthday is September 4, 2013. He's such a protector but loves our kids and we love him like one of our kids!!" - Laura Baker

"This is Flix, full name Tickleflix, nickname Flixy! We got him from the Central Missouri Humane Society (his name was Patron there) in February of 2013. He's about 5 years old and he's the perfect pooch for our family!" - Shanna Irvin-Ballard

"This is Jack, from Second Chance. He's three years old, and we're approaching his two-year adoptiversary on May 4! We've adopted rescue dogs previously, and wouldn't dream of anything else. They are truly the greatest creatures. Jack is an 80 lb lap dog who lives for his walks, especially when we go to the many area trails. He's king of the castle, that's for sure!" - Courtney French

"This is Maverick! ... He is a joy! He wants to do everything we do...including sitting in momma's chair. He has the biggest personality I've ever seen in an animal. He adds a spice to life with his curiosity...and his nose! It leads him in all sorts of comical directions." - Abi Ande

"Molly, adopted from Central Missouri Humane Society at a mere 8 weeks old. She was my best friend and there will never be another like her. I was blessed to have in her my life for 13 years." - Cara Otto

"This is Pigwidgeon (Pig for short). He was adopted about 6 weeks ago from Columbia Second Chance. He's 5 years old and he's such a snuggle bug. The purrfect fat fur-baby. I chose to take Pig home because he reminded me of my cat, Fatty, who I had to say goodbye to this January. She was my very best friend and so I just had to take this round little guy home." - Olivia Nichole Mikus

"This is Romey! It's short for Romeo because he is such a charmer! He is six years old and was adopted May 31, 2016 from the Mexico Animal Shelter in Mexico, Missouri. He loves people and makes everyone he meets feel very special! He loves visiting nursing homes and makes sure he sits on everyone's lap before he leaves. He's such a good companion!" - Gailyn Guthrie Fennewald

"Socks, I adopted her in February of 2002, from the Central Missouri Humane Society. She was 8 weeks old. I know my time with her is coming is coming to an end, but I wouldn't give up one minute of it." - Lisa Roberts

"We adopted Tikka from the Columbia Humane Society in March 2004... they were not quite sure of her age or breed, (thought she was about 3 months old.... and couldnt tell us how big she'd finally get) but we fell in love with her..... she has been an amazing family member, she has grown up with my boys and I believe they are more caring and compassionate because of her. She is our protector and we love her very much.... she celebrates her 14th birthday this year" - Michell Haston