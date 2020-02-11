Viewers Weigh in on Proposed Sales Tax Hike for Road Projects

5 years 7 months 1 week ago Tuesday, July 01 2014 Jul 1, 2014 Tuesday, July 01, 2014 4:28:00 AM CDT July 01, 2014 in News
By: Jasmine Bailey, Marissa Balmas, Brendan Cullerton and Alex Mallin, KOMU 8 Reporters

COLUMBIA - Ahead of an August ballot measure on a sales tax increase to fund transportation projects, KOMU 8 News has compiled data on how Missouri roads stack up nationally (see map), how previous efforts have fared in front of Missouri voters and how MoDot's budget has broken down since 2011 (see interactive chart).

Missourians will vote August 5 on the proposed three-fourths of a cent sales tax increase.

KOMU 8 News surveyed viewers on whether they're in favor of the proposal. Below is a sample of some of the comments received.

"I think a higher gasoline tax is more appropriate as people who use the roads most will be helping to pay for them."

"State legislators kowtow to wealthy donors to reduce state income tax on the wealthy, then put a sales tax increase on the ballot to replace the lost revenue shifting the tax burden to the poor and middle class. A yes vote condones this lunacy."

"Roads are key to the economy. There has not been any funding changes to keep up with needs."

"Maintaining and repairing roads and bridges including road striping. Only a small amount, less than 10%, should be used for new roads and bridges until we can afford to keep the ones we already have in good condition. Even then, maintenance needs to be the main priority."

By a small margin, a majority of those surveyed did not support the tax increase. 

 

Here's a break down of some key concerns those surveyed had with the roads. 

In 2013, Missouri ranked eighth best in the U.S. in the Annual Highway Ranking System by the conservative think tank Reason.org.

State-wide, Missouri is above the national average in three of four categories - amount of narrow rural lanes - percent of deficient bridges and fatality rate. Below is a map comparing highway rankings by state (The top five are starred and the bottom ten are in red).

?

MoDot's budget is $2.3 billion, bordering states Illinois and Kansas are $5 billion and $1.8 billion, respectively.

 

 

 

MoDot currently has a number of proposed road construction projects:

  • Restructuring the Route 63/I-70 interchange for better traffic flow
  • Extending Stadium Blvd. to route WW (the street Broadway turns into around Old Hawthorne)
  • Renovating Columbia Regional Airport
  • Increasing Public Transportation Hours

The City of Columbia was granted $10,669,425 in federal and state funds for its local budget. Of that, $229,344 was spent on street construction. There was $9,406,981 dollar in the city budget for transportation, including streets and sidewalks, street lighting and traffic. $7,409,327 was dedicated to streets and sidewalks.

Missouri voters have a history of defeating tax increases. The charts below show the results on several measures.


2012: Missouri Tobacco Tax Initiative, Proposition B, was on the November 6, 2012 ballot in the state of Missouri as an initiated state statute, where it was defeated.


The measure would have created the Health and Education Trust Fund by using the revenue generated from a tax of $0.0365 per cigarette and 25% of the manufacturer's invoice price for roll-your-own tobacco and 15% for other tobacco products.

 

2006: The Missouri Healthy Future Trust Fund Amendment, also known as Amendment 3, was on the November 7, 2006 ballot in Missouri as an initiated constitutional amendment, where it was defeated. The measure would have created the Healthy Future Trust Fund which would have been used to reduce and prevent tobacco use, increase funding for health care access, increase treatment of low-income individuals and Medicaid recipients and cover administrative costs. The measure would have been funded by a tax of four cents per cigarette and a 20% tax on other tobacco products.

 

2002: The Missouri Tobacco Tax Act, also known as Proposition A, was on the November 5, 2002 ballot in Missouri as an initiated state statute, where it was defeated. The measure would have imposed an additional 2.75 cent tax per cigarette, or $0.55 per pack, as well as a 20% tax on other tobacco products. The measure would have placed revenue from these taxes into the Healthy Families Trust Fund to be used for hospital trauma care, emergency preparedness, health care access, prescription drug assistance for seniors, health care initiatives for low income citizens, life sciences research, smoking prevention and early childhood education.

 

August 2002: The Missouri Transportation Tax Act, also known as Proposition B, was on the August 6, 2002 ballot in Missouri as a legislatively-referred state statute, where it was defeated. The measure would have imposed and additional sales and use tax of one-half cent on the dollar as well as an additional motor fuel tax of four cents per gallon, for highway and transportation purposes, until July 2013. The measure also would have established an inspector general within the department of transportation.

 

More News

Grid
List

2 lawyers quit case after DOJ decision on Stone prison time
2 lawyers quit case after DOJ decision on Stone prison time
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday it will take the extraordinary step of lowering the amount of prison... More >>
9 minutes ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 4:20:35 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Man arrested in December conveinience store robbery
Man arrested in December conveinience store robbery
BOONVILLE - Michael Lawrence Butler, 54, was arrested on February 7 in connection to a robbery of the Lucky Eagle's... More >>
23 minutes ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 4:07:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Florists warn against "too good to be true" Valentine's Day flower prices
Florists warn against "too good to be true" Valentine's Day flower prices
COLUMBIA - With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, many people turn to online stores to buy flowers. But local florists and... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 3:05:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Lane closure on route 22 due to hole in bridge deck
Lane closure on route 22 due to hole in bridge deck
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A hole in the westbound lane of a bridge on Route 22 has formed causing a one... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 2:27:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in Continuous News

K9 officer finds 45 pounds of marijuana, pills in I-70 traffic stop
K9 officer finds 45 pounds of marijuana, pills in I-70 traffic stop
COOPER COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is thanking K9 Officer Rony for sniffing a sizeable amount of drugs... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 1:55:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Husband of former Moniteau County Assessor charged
Husband of former Moniteau County Assessor charged
CALIFORNIA - Prosecutors filed charges on Monday against the husband of a former Moniteau County official who is accused of... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 1:44:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

House Democrats call Governor Parson to action on Medicaid
House Democrats call Governor Parson to action on Medicaid
JEFFERSON CITY — House Democrats are calling on Governor Mike Parson to take action on the decline of children covered... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 12:29:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

New legislation takes aim at high drug costs
New legislation takes aim at high drug costs
JEFFERSON CITY - Pharmaceutical representatives and Sen. David Sater, R-29, spoke at the Capitol today about Senate Bill 971, a... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 11:07:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Man barricades, shoots himself when police show up with search warrant
Man barricades, shoots himself when police show up with search warrant
CAMDENTON - A man barricaded himself in his home and shot himself in the head when officers showed up with... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 11:00:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Columbia man charged in Business Loop 70 shooting
Columbia man charged in Business Loop 70 shooting
COLUMBIA- Prosecutors have filed charged against a Columbia man for his role in a January 26 shooting on Business Loop... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 10:52:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Learn how local elections affect daily life
Learn how local elections affect daily life
COLUMBIA - Local elections are around the corner and one group is doing it's part to prepare voters. A... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 6:15:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Crash causes highway lane closure involving motorcycle driver
Crash causes highway lane closure involving motorcycle driver
BOONE COUNTY - Highway 763 north of Harvester Road was closed after a crash involving a motorcycle Monday night. ... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 10:48:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Blair Oaks wrestler tabs 100 career wins
Blair Oaks wrestler tabs 100 career wins
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks wrestling took care of Fatima and the Missouri Military Academy on the wrestling mat Monday night... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 9:11:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in Sports

Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two Target 8 investigations about city staff discovering a forgotten funds worth... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 7:23:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

About 300 animals removed from Kansas City home
About 300 animals removed from Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City officials are removing about 300 small animals from a Kansas City duplex. A city... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 7:21:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Planned Parenthood Columbia health center expands care one year after arson
Planned Parenthood Columbia health center expands care one year after arson
COLUMBIA - Exactly one year after Planned Parenthood Great Plains' Columbia health center briefly closed due to arson, the health... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 5:51:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Gone but not forgotten: Remembering the Sharp End
Gone but not forgotten: Remembering the Sharp End
COLUMBIA - It's been 60 years since the Sharp End was demolished, but that doesn't mean it's been forgotten. ... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 5:00:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Red Cross issues statement after 15 deadly fires in Missouri since November
Red Cross issues statement after 15 deadly fires in Missouri since November
ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross is urging Missouri residents to ensure that they have a working smoke alarm... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 3:46:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 41°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
5pm 39°
6pm 38°
7pm 36°
8pm 35°