Vigil for Officer Michael held Wednesday, funeral on Saturday

CLINTON - A candlelight vigil is schedule to take place Wednesday night at Henry County Court House in honor of fallen police officer Gary Michael. The public is encouraged to attend the vigil which will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. on Friday at the Vansant-Mills Funeral Home at 314 West Jefferson Street in Clinton.

The funeral for Michael will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Benson Convention Center. A public viewing will be held at the convention center before the funeral from 9-11 a.m. The convention center is located at 1007 East Sedalia Avenue in Clinton.

Michael will be buried at Englewood Cemetery in Clinton.

Michael was shot Sunday night during a traffic stop. The suspect, Ian McCarthy, is in custody and is charged with murder.