Vigil Honors Missing Missouri Trooper

WESTON, Mo. (AP) - More than 400 people attended a vigil to honor a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who has been missing since he was swept away by floodwaters in northwest Missouri.



The St. Joseph News-Press reports that they gathered Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring trooper Fred Guthrie, who was remembered as a friendly man with the right priorities in life.



The 46-year-old Guthrie and his K-9 partner, Reed, disappeared Aug. 1 in Holt County while serving flood duty. Reed's body was recovered the next day. The effort to find Guthrie's body is continuing.



The vigil was held in Weston, where Guthrie was a football coach. Blue ribbons adorned every telephone pole in the town and along the highway, as well as the entrances to West Platte High School's stadium.