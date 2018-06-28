Vigils Held to Commenorate Fallen Soldiers

Candles sparked up all along the Boone County Courthouse. The people came to stand in silence for 30 minutes to commemorate all fallen soldiers. For Stephanie Rege, it was an opportunity to express hope and support for the soldiers in Iraq and a push for peace.

"I'm here because it's important for me as a mother to stand up for peace for all families," said Rede who is a mother of a soldier.

The vigil gave Mark Haim of the Columbia Peace Coalition an opportunity to protest the war.

Haim commented, "Each life lost is a tragedy it's time to draw a line in the sand, it's time to say enough is enough."

Candlelight vigils are being held all around the country to support American troops, as well as encourage political leaders to come up with a strategy to bring all 152,000 troops home by the end of the year.

"I thought it was really something that 170 people come out and take time out of their busy schedule to stand in silence, praying, many of them I'm sure lighting a candle in the dark wanting to do something," vigil attendee Maureen Dickman said.

KOMU made several attempts to contact military organizations in Mid-Missouri. No one was available for comment.