VIiking Baseball Swept in Monday Doubleheader

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College baseball team took a road trip up to Minneapolis, Minn. to play in the Metrodome. The Vikings played a doubleheader Monday afternoon against Waldorf (Iowa) College. Waldorf took the first game 5-1 and also won the second game by a 3-2 score.

In game one of the afternoon MVC got a good pitching performance from starting pitcher Junior Pitcher Brady Nowak. He went six innings giving up three earned runs while striking out seven batters. From the plate Freshman Leftfielder Jacob Stafford went 2 for 3 while Sophomore Catcher Anthony Corona, Junior Centerfielder Bobby Warchuck, and Freshman Shortstop Devin Burnworth all finished with one hit apiece.

The game featured another one-run loss for the Vikings, their third in the last four games of the season, as Waldorf took the game 3-2. Burnworth pitched a complete game for MVC giving up two earned runs while walking two and striking out eight batters. Warchuck finished 2 for 3 from the plate while Corona went 1 for 2 and Junior First baseman Josh Hartin (Washburn, Mo.) finished 1 for 3 for the Vikings.

The Vikings drop to 0-6 on the season while Waldorf College improves to 3-6.

Next up for the Vikings is another doubleheader at the Metrodome Tuesday against Mayville State University at 11:30 a.m.