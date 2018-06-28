Viking Baseball Picks Up First Win of the Season

MARSHALL, MO. -- The Missouri Valley College baseball team finished up play at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn. Tuesday afternoon taking on Mayville State University. The Vikings picked up their first win of the season in the first game the day by a 3-2 score, but lost the second game 4-0



The Vikings had to come from behind to pick up the first win of the season as Mayville scored a run in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead. MVC with two runs in the fourth inning and an insurance run in the seventh inning. The seventh inning run for the Vikings proved to be beneficial as Mayville tacked on a run in the bottom of the seventh and left a runner stranded at second base to end the game with a 3-2 score in favor of MVC. Pitching for the Vikings was Senior Brandon Cooper (Alameda, Calif.). Cooper pitched a complete game giving up five hits, one earned run, with two walks and a strikeout to pick up his first win of the season.



The Vikings looked poised to play another one-run game in the second matchup of the doubleheader, as Mayville took a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning. In the top of the seventh, Mayville scored three runs to help pad their lead, and defeat MVC 4-0. The Vikings best chance at plating a run came in the top of the sixth when the Vikings had two base runners eventually reach third base, but neither were brought home in the inning. Senior Pitcher Jordan Amlong (Effingham, Mo.) picked up the loss after going 2.1 innings giving up one run with five walks. The Vikings only came up with two hits in the game, both coming off the bat of Senior Shortstop Troy Langan (Elk Grove, Mo.).



The Vikings are now 1-7 on the season while Mayville State sits with a 7-2-1 record.



The Vikings' scheduled Wednesday doubleheader at William Penn University has been canceled. Next up for MVC is the first conference matchup of the season, on the road Saturday at Avila University. The first game of the doubleheader is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.