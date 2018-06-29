Viking Baseball Team Begins Season at Tabor College

MARSHALL- The Missouri Valley College baseball team started its 2013 season Saturday afternoon with a road doubleheader against Tabor (Kan.) College in Wichita, Kan. Tabor is receiving votes in the NAIA Baseball Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The Vikings were defeated in both games of the doubleheader 18-3 and 3-1.

In game one of the doubleheader, despite being down by a 1-0 score early, the Vikings came back to take a 3-1 lead in the third inning. The Vikings got their third run off a Sophomore Cather Anthony Corona (Lee's Summit, Mo.) single that scored Senior Shortstop Troy Langan (Elk Grove, Calif.). Tabor pulled even at 3-3 after scoring two runs in the fifth inning, but were able to pull away by scoring 15 runs in the sixth inning for the 18-3 win. Corona finished two for three from the plate with an RBI.

In game two the Vikings got out early against Tabor scoring in the top of the first inning. The run came off a Freshman Utility Player Greg Gilreath (Lake St. Louis, Mo,) infield single that scored Junior Centerfielder Bob Warchuck (Wichita, Kan.). Tabor responded by scoring two runs in the bottom of the second inning, then an insurance run in the sixth. Senior Pitcher Brandon Cooper (Alameda, Calif.) pitched a strong game for MVC going the full six innings giving up six hits, three earned runs, and striking out two batters, but he picked up the loss.

The two losses put MVC at 0-2 on the season, while Tabor improves to 4-2 on the season.

Next up for the Vikings are three games over a two day period with Bellevue (Neb.) University Feb. 22 and 23 at home. Friday's game is a single nine inning game at 3 p.m. Saturday will be a doubleheader with the first game set to start at 12 p.m. The games will be played at Indian Foothills Park in Marshall, Mo.