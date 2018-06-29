Viking Football Team Ranked No. 3 in Spring Poll

MARSHALL, MO - The Missouri Valley College football team is ranked No. 3 in the NAIA Football Coaches' Spring Top 25 Poll that was released Monday. The Vikings finished the 2012 season as the No. 3 ranked team in NAIA football.

MVC enters its spring practices coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history. The Vikings finished the 2012 regular season undefeated at 10-0, winning a second-straight Heart of America Athletic Conference championship. MVC then advanced in the NAIA Football Championship Series to the semifinals, before losing to the eventual National champion Marian University (Ind.) 20-17.

Heading into spring practices the Vikings bring back 14 starters from last season. Ranked ahead of MVC in the poll are No. 1 Marian and No. 2 Morningside (Iowa), the two teams that played in the NAIA Football Championship Series National championship game.

Other HAAC teams ranked include MidAmerica Nazarene University at No. 12, Baker University at No. 14, Benedictine College at No. 22 and Evangel University at No. 23. The Vikings' 2013 season opening opponent, Ottawa University, is ranked No. 16. The Vikings will hold their annual Spring Game Sunday, April 28 at Gregg-Mitchell Field with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m.