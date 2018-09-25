Vikings Defeated in Bethel Classic Opener

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's basketball team traveled to McKenzie, Tennessee to take part in the Bethel Classic this weekend. In the opener Friday night the Vikings were defeated by Tennessee Temple University, 66-57.



The Vikings took control the game in the first half, and were able to take a two point lead into halftime. In the second half, Tennessee Temple used 50-percent shooting from three-point shots to build a comeback, and outscore MVC 38-27 in the second half, coming away with the victory. The Vikings were able to force 19 turnovers, including 15 steals.



The Vikings were led by three players in double figures. Senior Michael Connor had a game-high 17 points, to go along with four assists and four steals. Sophomore Kevin Stander had 14 points and five rebounds, while Freshman Jordan Epps added 13 points and four assists.



The loss drops MVC to 1-5 on the season. Tennessee Temple improves to 3-2 on the season. Up next for the Vikings is a matchup with Ohio Wesleyan at the Bethel Classic Saturday. Game time is set for 2:00 p.m.