Vikings Soccer Splits Doubleheader

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Valley College women's soccer team came away with a 1-0 victory over Columbia College on the road Wednesday evening.

Scoring the lone goal was Senior Midfielder Emily Lock, which came 63 minutes into the match. This was the first goal of the season for Lock.

With the win, the Lady Vikings improve to 3-1 on the season.

The No.11 ranked MVC men's soccer team had an early lead on No. 9 ranked Columbia College in the second game of the doubleheader, but the Cougars would comeback, and score two unanswered goals, in taking the match 2-1.

With the loss, the Vikings fall to 2-2-1 on the season.