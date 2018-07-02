Vikings Track and Field Compete at Iowa State Classic

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College track and field teams took part in Iowa State Classic over the weekend in Ames, Iowa.



On the men's side Junior Kenneth Kipng'etich took 22nd in the 400 meter run in a time of 49.98. In the 800 meter run Freshman Ignacio Franco took 27th in a time of 1:57.37. The distance medley team of Sophomore Xavier Ramon, Senior Kyland Sims, Kipng'etich, and Franco came in 11th place with a time of 10:37.10. In the non-seeded high jump Sophomore Andrew Longboy took seventh place with a jump of 1.94 meters. Junior Dewayne Williams took 17th in the non-seeded long jump with a jump of 6.40 meters. In the seeded long jump Junior Tyler Davis came in 8th place with a jump of 6.45 meters. The 4X400 meter relay team comprised of Davis, Franco, Williams, and Kipng'etich took 24th with a time of 3:25.34. Junior Keith O'Neal took 49th in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.26.



On the women's side Sophomore Sarah Niemeier took 32nd in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:24.08



The indoor track and field teams will next be in action at the Heart of America Athletic Conference championships Feb. 15 and 16 in Lamoni, Iowa.