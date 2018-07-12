Village at Boone Junction Gets a Much Needed Face-Lift Today
The neighboring McQuitty and Ryland House still need more work which could take up to a year.
The historical society said preserving a piece of history is important for the area.
The historical society plans to add two other buildings to the village including an old schoolhouse.
More News
Grid
List
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office has arrested a registered sex offender after an investigation. Monday, deputies... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies arrested two in a residential burglary case. On Monday, deputies with the Moniteau County Sheriff's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Fire officials said a vacant home that had previous fire damage caught fire once again early Thursday.... More >>
in
FULTON - Early Thursday morning, police arrested a man for allegedly running into a home naked. The Fulton Police... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shots fired incident at The Links at Columbia apartment complex late Wednesday. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - When Gov. Mike Parson appointed Mike Kehoe as his lieutenant governor in June, it was not the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - No more long days in the waiting rooms or scurrying around to get a physical the day before... More >>
in
PHELPS COUNTY - A man charged with first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree statutory rape entered a last-minute... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump will be coming to Missouri to support Attorney General Josh Hawley as he campaigns for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Cole County judge has dismissed a lawsuit which claimed Gov. Mike Parson acted outside his authority when... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - The principal of Blue Ridge Elementary school was arrested in connection to a Saturday night crash on... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Both the Columbia and Jefferson City fire departments came together to learn and practice basic water rescue... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, MO - Protesters met Vice President Mike Pence both inside and outside his speech in Kansas City Wednesday.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A group suspected of stealing from cars was taken into custody Tuesday, according to Jefferson City Police.... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The story of the three lost boys of Hannibal remains a mystery after a cave search ended... More >>
in
CENTRALIA -- The city has issued a water boil advisory for city water customers in certain parts of Centralia. The... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former pharmacy technician at a Springfield hospital stole morphine and the powerful synthetic... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University officials announced a record breaking fundraising year on Wednesday. In 2018, the University of Missouri raised more... More >>
in