Village Law Did Not Seem To Be Deal

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - House Speaker Rod Jetton is finally talking about his role in a new law making it easier for landowners to incorporate as villages. The new law has sparked controversery in southwest Missouri, where a landowner wants to create a village near Table Rock Lake. House member Dennis Wood has said Jetton got the provision inserted into a bill earlier this year. But Jetton has refused to talk publicly about it. Now, Jetton has sent an e-mail to some people who had called or written him about the issue. Jetton says he didn't think the change in Missouri's village law would be a big deal. He says allowing a few residents to start their own village is a good example of local control, which is something he supports.