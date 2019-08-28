Violence-filled weekend claims more young St. Louis victims

2 days 4 hours 8 minutes ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 8:54:00 AM CDT August 26, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — At least six people have been killed and 15 others injured — several of them children — in violence this weekend in St. Louis.

KSDK-TV reports that the victims include 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson, who was killed Friday when gunfire erupted near where her family had attended a football exhibition. The shooting also injured two 16-year-old boys and a 64-year-old woman.

On Saturday, a 10-year-old girl and two adults were found dead inside an apartment building in a shooting and stabbing incident. A 16-year-old also was shot in the face Saturday but survived.

And on Sunday, a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head.

St. Louis has seen a rash of children fatally shot this summer. The shootings involving children have angered city's police chief frustrated city leadership.

