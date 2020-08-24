Violent crime bills to be debated on Missouri's House floor Monday

21 hours 36 minutes 37 seconds ago Sunday, August 23 2020 Aug 23, 2020 Sunday, August 23, 2020 3:32:00 PM CDT August 23, 2020 in News
By: Liam Garrity, KOMU 8 Reporter.

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's legislators are scheduled to meet tomorrow to debate on the bills brought forward by Governor Parson during the special session.

 

During this meeting there is expected to be changes to the bills with amendments and certain language.

 

One of the most contentious bills being discussed is the Juvenile Certification Bill where the court decides if a juvenile should be certified for a trial for certain violent crimes.

 

Missouri State Representative, LaKeySha Bosley said this bill was changed in committee and that they should not be sending children into prisons.

 

“It's a little more palatable, however 16 years old is still a little too young to be sending kids to adult prisons but it's better than 12 at this point,” said Bosley. “We don't want to send middle schoolers to an adult prison and then have them confined and we don’t even know what that looks like when we talk about confined or separation from adult inmates.”

 

Earlier this month, Governor Parson also caused a rift in the state with expanding the special session to add a provision on the backlog of homicide in St. Louis. This would give the Missouri Attorney General’s Office power to take on some of the murder cases not yet dealt with by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

 

In response, Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner said in a statement that this certain provision is not about looking at crime.

 

“It is clear that this legislation is not actually about addressing crime, instead it serves as a vehicle to interfere with the clear discretion of a democratically elected local prosecutor,” said Gardner. “This allows the Governor and his cronies to make a mockery of judicial checks and balances and demolishes any nation of a free and independent judicial system.”

 

Bosley also said that overall, addressing violent crime is important for the state.

 

“Addressing this issue now, to address violent crime is you know important, making sure that witnesses aren’t being tampered with,” said Bosley. “Making sure that you know we're keeping people safe if they want to come forward and discuss, and you know, give their points of view of what they’ve seen when they’ve seen a crime.”

 

The bills are scheduled to be debated in the House this week. 





 






