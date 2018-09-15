Violent Daredevil Motorcyclists

ST. LOUIS (AP) - For nearly a decade, extreme motorcyclists have been causing concern for St. Louis area motorists, popping wheelies, standing on bikes, zipping in and out of traffic. Now, authorities say, some are turning violent. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that on October 28th, an SUV driver near the city's Soulard area reported that dozens of motorcyclists surrounded her vehicle and threw a brick through the back window. Earlier that day, in Maryland Heights, a man on Interstate 270 phoned 911 for help, telling authorities about 50 bikers harassing him and kicking his car.