Violent Weekend Leaves 1 Dead, 7 Hurt in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - One person is dead and seven are injured after a violent weekend in St. Louis.

Police responded to six separate shootings Saturday night and early Sunday. The youngest victim was 13, the oldest in his 40s.

The lone fatality was 33-year-old Nicole Lang, who was shot to death in the Walnut Park East neighborhood about 3 a.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old man was also hospitalized from the same shooting.

In another incident, two boys ages 13 and 15 were critically injured when they were shot outside a skating rink. People had been sent outside the rink after a fight, and police say someone retrieved a gun from a vehicle.