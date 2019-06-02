Virginia Beach shines light on victims, not mass shooter

14 hours 50 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, June 02 2019 Jun 2, 2019 Sunday, June 02, 2019 8:06:13 AM CDT June 02, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The victims of America's latest mass shooting had been dead for less than a day when police and city officials released a detailed presentation with their names, photos, job titles and the cities or towns in which they lived.

In all, 12 people — 11 of them city employees — were killed by the shooter who opened fire inside a municipal building.

Far less was revealed Saturday about the man who authorities say carried out the shootings. There was no photo. And authorities promised to utter his name only once: "DeWayne Craddock," a 40-year-old engineer who worked in the city's utilities department.

"We wanted to control that narrative," Steve Cover, Virginia Beach's deputy city manager of public safety, said of the news conference officials held the day after Friday's shooting. "We didn't want it to leak out piece by piece through family and friends and so forth through the media. We felt it was kind of our obligation to get that message out."

This sprawling city on Virginia's coast is employing an increasingly common public information strategy: Release more details about the victims of mass shootings than of the killers — at least initially — to limit the criminals' exposure and prevent copycat shootings.

A similar tack was taken in March after a mass shooting in New Zealand. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promised to deny a platform for the white supremacist who authorities said gunned down 50 people at two mosques.

"The goal is to kind of interrupt the cycle of new mass shooters citing previous ones, and the new mass shooters who are becoming role models for even more attackers," said Adam Lankford, a criminologist at the University of Alabama.

Lankford has studied the influence of publicity on future shooters and has urged the news media to not name or release photos of the perpetrators.

"What the guy's face looks like is not the sort of information that will help stop the next mass shooting," he said.

But James Alan Fox, a professor at Northeastern University who has studied mass shootings, said it's appropriate for law enforcement officials to release basic facts.

"It is news," Fox said. "We provide basic details on other types of offenders."

It is the "act — not the actor" that influences others, he said. "The Columbine massacre, for example, inspired copycats, not the assailants' names and faces."

But there is a limit to how much should be reported, Fox said. Too much about a killer's background can "humanize" him or her and cross the line from news reporting to "celebrity watch."

Virginia Beach officials said more information about Friday's shooting will come out.

"And we will share our lessons learned," said Cover, the deputy city manager.

But first, officials want everyone to know the profound loss the city has suffered: four engineers who worked to maintain streets and protect wetlands; three right-of-way agents who reviewed property lines; an account clerk, a technician, an administrative assistant and a special projects coordinator. In all, they had served the city of Virginia Beach for more than 150 years. The 12th victim was a contractor who was in the building to seek a permit.

"They leave a void that we will never be able to fill," said City Manager Dave Hansen, who had worked for years with many of the slain

Sandra McDonald, 54, an event planner and nanny who lives in Virginia Beach, said she supports the city's strong focus on the victims.

"I think sometimes these people think going out in a blaze of glory is the way they are going to have their moment of fame," McDonald said, referring to the mass shooters. "I just think if we don't give them that moment of fame anymore, maybe they won't take innocent people with them."

Alice Scott, whose husband, Joseph Scott, worked with Craddock in the Public Utilities Department, said she can understand why people don't want to hear the shooter's name.

But she said maybe after some time has passed, "we can discuss why this happened."

"Maybe he needed someone to talk to," she said. "Maybe he needed to (talk) out his troubles like everybody else."

More News

Grid
List

Missouri Task Force 1 to participate in full-scale relief exercises
Missouri Task Force 1 to participate in full-scale relief exercises
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 will participate in a series of FEMA-sanctioned disaster relief exercises this week across the... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, June 02 2019 Jun 2, 2019 Sunday, June 02, 2019 8:34:00 PM CDT June 02, 2019 in News

'Jammin in Jefferson City' raises money and spirits of neighbors
'Jammin in Jefferson City' raises money and spirits of neighbors
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City neighbors came together Sunday for a concert to raise support and each other's spirits after... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, June 02 2019 Jun 2, 2019 Sunday, June 02, 2019 6:27:00 PM CDT June 02, 2019 in News

Former teacher in Springfield pleads in prostitution case
Former teacher in Springfield pleads in prostitution case
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A long-running Springfield prostitution case has ended. Forty-one-year-old Laura Fiedler, a former Springfield teacher, pleaded... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, June 02 2019 Jun 2, 2019 Sunday, June 02, 2019 3:06:17 PM CDT June 02, 2019 in News

Perdue recalls 31,000 pounds of chicken
Perdue recalls 31,000 pounds of chicken
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Perdue Foods is recalling 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with pieces... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, June 02 2019 Jun 2, 2019 Sunday, June 02, 2019 2:31:00 PM CDT June 02, 2019 in News

Virginia Beach shines light on victims, not mass shooter
Virginia Beach shines light on victims, not mass shooter
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The victims of America's latest mass shooting had been dead for less than a day... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, June 02 2019 Jun 2, 2019 Sunday, June 02, 2019 8:06:13 AM CDT June 02, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Police find missing Springfield woman
UPDATE: Police find missing Springfield woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Police have located Sylvia Sue Donnell who had been missing for five days. Donnell, 62, is... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 01 2019 Jun 1, 2019 Saturday, June 01, 2019 7:36:00 PM CDT June 01, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Woman killed in downtown crash taught fourth grade for JCPS
UPDATE: Woman killed in downtown crash taught fourth grade for JCPS
COLUMBIA - 25-year-old Katie Paul, who died after being hit by a car in downtown Columbia early Saturday morning, taught... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 01 2019 Jun 1, 2019 Saturday, June 01, 2019 6:20:00 PM CDT June 01, 2019 in News

New nursing building plans to help nursing shortage
New nursing building plans to help nursing shortage
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing intends to gradually increase undergraduate enrollment, which will help the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 01 2019 Jun 1, 2019 Saturday, June 01, 2019 5:13:00 PM CDT June 01, 2019 in News

Rocheport volunteers 'race against time' as river rises
Rocheport volunteers 'race against time' as river rises
ROCHEPORT - Volunteers in Rocheport say they are "racing against the river" to protect their town from flooding. About... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 01 2019 Jun 1, 2019 Saturday, June 01, 2019 4:03:00 PM CDT June 01, 2019 in News

Onlookers flock to Glasgow as officials warn to stay out of floodwater
Onlookers flock to Glasgow as officials warn to stay out of floodwater
GLASGOW - Despite multiple levee breaches limiting access to places along the Missouri River, people still flocked to town Saturday.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 01 2019 Jun 1, 2019 Saturday, June 01, 2019 2:45:00 PM CDT June 01, 2019 in News

Community honors pancreatic cancer victim with golf tournament
Community honors pancreatic cancer victim with golf tournament
COLUMBIA - The first annual Frank Classens Memorial Golf Tournament and Fundraiser was held Saturday morning to raise money for... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 01 2019 Jun 1, 2019 Saturday, June 01, 2019 2:43:00 PM CDT June 01, 2019 in News

City of Columbia offers free bus rides
City of Columbia offers free bus rides
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is offering free bus rides on Monday, June 3 through Saturday, June 8. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 01 2019 Jun 1, 2019 Saturday, June 01, 2019 8:24:00 AM CDT June 01, 2019 in News

New SEC policy could mean alcohol in Mizzou sports stadiums
New SEC policy could mean alcohol in Mizzou sports stadiums
SANDESTIN, FLORIDA - The Southeastern Conference announced changes to the existing alcohol policy Friday afternoon, allowing the University of Missouri... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 10:33:00 PM CDT May 31, 2019 in Sports

At least 12 dead after disgruntled employee opens fire in Virginia Beach
At least 12 dead after disgruntled employee opens fire in Virginia Beach
Originally Published: 31 MAY 19 16:58 ET Updated: 31 MAY 19 21:55 ET ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 9:10:00 PM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

Multiple levee breaches cause flash flooding in Howard County
Multiple levee breaches cause flash flooding in Howard County
PETERSBURG - A flash flood warning is in effect until early Saturday morning after multiple levees breached in Howard County... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 7:47:00 PM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

Parson signs bill restricting local controls on CAFOs
Parson signs bill restricting local controls on CAFOs
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson on Friday signed a bill that critics say strips control from rural communities in... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 6:20:00 PM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

61st annual Art in the Park festival set to begin
61st annual Art in the Park festival set to begin
COLUMBIA - Artists from Missouri and across the country came to Columbia to showcase and sell their artwork. The... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 4:40:00 PM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

Graham Cave State Park now offers free discovery backpacks
Graham Cave State Park now offers free discovery backpacks
MONTGOMERY COUNTY -- Graham Cave State Park has announced that they will be offering hikers discovery backpacks until Oct. 31.... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 4:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 66°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
11pm 62°
12am 61°
1am 60°
2am 57°