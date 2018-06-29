Virginia Resident Pushes for Light Rail in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY - An attorney for a Virginia resident pushing for light rail in Kansas City has asked the Missouri Supreme Court to force the city to place the man's latest ballot initiative before voters.

Clay Chastain is a former Kansas City resident who gathered enough signatures to put a sales tax increase for light rail on the city ballot. The Kansas City Star reported the proposal sought a three-eighths-cent sales tax increase for 25 years to pay for a 22-mile light rail line, 19-mile commuter rail line and an 8-mile streetcar line.

The City Council says the measure violated the Missouri Constitution by failing to provide full funding for construction.

Chastain's attorney, Jeffrey Carey, told the court the voters should be allowed to decide the issue.