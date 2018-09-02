Virginia Tech Says Shots Fired on Campus

RICHMOND (AP) - Virginia Tech says a police officer has been shot, and a possible second victim has been reported at a parking lot near the campus.

The campus-wide alert at 12:36 p.m. said: "Gun shots reported- Coliseum Parking lot. Stay Inside. Secure doors. Emergency personnel responding. Call 911 for help." The suspect is described as white male wearing gray sweat pants, gray hat with neon green brim, maroon hoodie and backpack.

The shooting comes the same day as Virginia Tech is appealing a $55,000 fine by the Education Department in connection with the university's response to a 2007 rampage that left 33 people dead.

A message left with the university wasn't immediately returned. Campus police referred all questions to the university.

This story will be updated. Associated Press has a reporter and photographer on the way to campus.