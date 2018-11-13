Virginia Tech Thrashes MU Women in NCAA Tourney

"Virginia Tech put a lot of pressure on us defensively and, you know, they just played really, really well I think," admitted MU junior Carlynn Savant. "I think we weren't prepared for the type of defense that they brought."

MU junior Eetisha Riddle said the final game left a sour taste in the players' mouths.

"I think she [Coach Cindy Stein] said at the 9-minute mark that we all pretty much gave up," Riddle said. "So, ugh, that's bad because this could be our last game and you'd think we'd be a little more fired up."

MU finished the season 21-10, nearly doubling its victories from a year ago. It was the ninth appearance for Missouri in the NCAA Women's Tournament. And, with three starters returning next season, MU hopes to return to the national tournament.