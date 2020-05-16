Virtual graduation impacts downtown restaurants

COLUMBIA - Graduation weekend will look different this year as people turn to computer screens instead of flocking to downtown restaurants, and the normally bustling weekend for those restaurants is not what they can expect now.

"I just looked at the laptop and we actually have 300 cancellations tomorrow," John Tate, bartender at Room 38, said. "And only 97 people in here, which helps because of the know pandemic situations where you're going to have X amount of people in here. But it just shows that the numbers are gonna be down huge this year, but people are still in town. So it'd be better than, you know, past weekends."

Tate, who has worked at Room 38 for three years, said the 300 canceled reservations are just for Saturday. He said that usually people start making graduation reservations here six months in advance.

For the 97 reservations still on for tomorrow, those customers should know that Room 38 will be abiding by social distancing restrictions.

"You can't have a table set next to each other and if they are, they have to be six feet apart," Tate said. "We have it all marked off with tape."

Like Room 38, downtown bar Shiloh has been forced to make some adjustments to their normal set up.

Owner Tom Atkinson said they had to remove 20 seats from one of the most wanted celebration areas in order to maintain proper social distancing.

While numbers for tomorrow's reservation celebrations have dropped drastically, Tate said overall business has still been pretty steady.

"People will come here every day," Tate said. "It's honestly been really good business."

While this year looks different, Tate is still encouraging people to come celebrate at room 38. He just has one request.

"Please come in," Tate said. "Wash your hands."