Virtual panel addresses diversity at MU

13 hours 17 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 1:06:00 PM CDT July 16, 2020 in News
By: Grace Witham, KOMU 8 Reporter and Columbia Missourian
loading

COLUMBIA — In a livestream meeting Thursday, MU leaders discussed the university's steps and progress towards being more inclusive.

"We are also very deeply committed to your success and to find ways for us to increase opportunities for inclusion, diversity, and equity at the university," UM System President Mun Choi said.

According to the Columbia Missourian, since 2017, the six-year graduation rate for Black and African American students at MU has increased from 52% to 59%, according to the presentation.

MU’s fall 2020 projected enrollment has seen increases in underrepresented minority student groups since 2017, according to the Missourian:

• Black and African American applicants and admitted students have increased 29% and 33%, respectively.

• Hispanic applicants and admitted students have increased 68% and 72%, respectively.

Overall, MU has seen an 8% increase in underrepresented minority students in the last three years.

Compared to a list of peer institutions, MU ranks fourth in tenured and tenure-track ranked Black faculty with a 4.2% total rate.

Panelists also detailed new initiatives and policies on campus moving forward.

Vice Chancellor of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Maurice Gipson said that during August the university will establish a "Bias Hotline" for students, faculty and staff to report acts of discrimination or racism.

Some students at the university said they feel otherwise.

"It's just kind of tiring at this point," Kenan Elzoobi said.

Elzoobi is an upcoming senior who watched the virtual panel.

"I'm definitely, like with most students, after that kind of frustrated but unsurprised I would say,"Elzoobi said. "It's just very expected at this point how Mizzou tends to kind of manipulate their answers to fit their agenda."

"I think the ideas are there for, I guess, what is supposed to be a better Mizzou moving forward since 2015. I do think part of the problem is that we're still tapped into this idea that this is 2015 and we're trying to move forward from almost 5 to 6 years ago," graduate student Phelan Simpkins said.

The university announced several actions it will taking, including, "mandatory cultural competency training, bystanders and civil discourse training, supervisor training to address acts of discrimination and a thorough review of the MU Police Department's "use of force" policies and de-escalation tactics," according to its website.

Choi addressed the recent controversy over whether to remove the Thomas Jefferson statue on campus. He said the University would be making a "task force" of students, staff, faculty and historians to determine how to place the statue in proper historical context, according to Missourian reporting

Provost Latha Ramchand stressed the importance of inclusive curriculum. 

"If we know how to teach inclusion, then we can live inclusion," she said. 

Gipson also announced that signage will be placed around MU campus.

"The next item that we are going to introduce immediately is putting signs around campus, physical signs, physical reminders that one, we don't tolerate discrimination and bias. And two, that we are truly committed to diversity and inclusion," Gipson said.

Simpkins however, said he doesn't think signs will amount to anything.

"I honestly laughed when I saw signage because it's like, why are we wasting money on signs that say we're inclusive and you belong here? Let's be honest, students walk past signs everyday on campus and don't read them. So, why would the diversity signs be any different?" Simpkins said.

The university said that the work discussed in the panel is ongoing and something it will continue to work on.

"Inclusive excellence, it should be said, is not a destination. You don't reach it and then you stop trying. Inclusive excellence is a journey and we are holy committed to the journey and to work to make continued strides," Chief of Staff for UM System President Christine Holt said.

To view the full panel and Q&A, click here.

More News

Grid
List

COVID-19 Town Hall: Rising hospitalizations in Boone County
COVID-19 Town Hall: Rising hospitalizations in Boone County
COLUMBIA - Following the rise of active COVID-19 cases in Boone County, more people are also ending up in the... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 10:28:00 PM CDT July 16, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Army veteran recovers from COVID-19
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Army veteran recovers from COVID-19
CALIFORNIA — Army veteran William "Skip" Allen spent many weeks in the Truman VA Hospital due to COVID-19. Allen... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 5:34:00 PM CDT July 16, 2020 in News

Victim identified in Jefferson City homicide
Victim identified in Jefferson City homicide
JEFFERSON CITY - The victim in a Jefferson City homicide on Wednesday morning was identified in a news release on... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 4:40:00 PM CDT July 16, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT July 16, 2020 in News

2 arrested in Fulton for sexual assault of minor
2 arrested in Fulton for sexual assault of minor
FULTON — Fulton police arrested two men for sexually assaulting a minor, according to news releases on Thursday from the... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 3:45:00 PM CDT July 16, 2020 in News

Cole County continues mass gatherings
Cole County continues mass gatherings
JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City continues to host large social events, like the summer concert series called Thursday Night Live.... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 3:38:00 PM CDT July 16, 2020 in News

Columbia opens cooling centers during heat wave
Columbia opens cooling centers during heat wave
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is opening six cooling centers to help keep residents safe during the heat wave... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 3:29:00 PM CDT July 16, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 24 new cases in Boone County
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 24 new cases in Boone County
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 2:06:00 PM CDT July 16, 2020 in Continuous News

Schnucks, Target to require masks for all customers
Schnucks, Target to require masks for all customers
COLUMBIA — After Walmart announced a national mask mandate Wednesday, several other retailers have followed suit. Target, CVS, Starbucks,... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 1:50:00 PM CDT July 16, 2020 in News

Virtual panel addresses diversity at MU
Virtual panel addresses diversity at MU
COLUMBIA — In a livestream meeting Thursday, MU leaders discussed the university's steps and progress towards being more inclusive. ... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 1:06:00 PM CDT July 16, 2020 in News

Helias football coach tests positive for COVID-19
Helias football coach tests positive for COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - A member of the Helias Catholic High School football coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19. The... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 12:33:00 PM CDT July 16, 2020 in News

Columbia police investigate overnight armed robbery
Columbia police investigate overnight armed robbery
COLUMBIA – Columbia police are investigating an overnight armed robbery that happened in the 1800 block of East Broadway. ... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 11:42:00 AM CDT July 16, 2020 in News

MSHSAA releases guidelines for coming school year, acknowledges risks
MSHSAA releases guidelines for coming school year, acknowledges risks
COLUMBIA – The Missouri State High School Activities Association has issued plans for reintroducing sports and activities during the coming... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 11:18:00 AM CDT July 16, 2020 in News

Missouri unemployment rate falls for June
Missouri unemployment rate falls for June
JEFFERSON CITY – According to the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the state's June unemployment rate fell to 7.9%. ... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 10:37:00 AM CDT July 16, 2020 in News

Police officer charged for child's death set to appear in court Thursday
Police officer charged for child's death set to appear in court Thursday
COLUMBIA- Columbia police officer Andria Heese, who was charged with the death of four-year old Gabriella Curry, is scheduled to... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 6:49:00 AM CDT July 16, 2020 in News

Two killed in Osage County crash Wednesday
Two killed in Osage County crash Wednesday
OSAGE COUNTY- Two people were killed in a crash shortly after 5 p.m. in Osage County. According to the... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 4:20:00 AM CDT July 16, 2020 in News

MU to host a virtual panel to discuss progress in inclusivity
MU to host a virtual panel to discuss progress in inclusivity
COLUMBIA – MU is hosting a virtual panel on Thursday to discuss the university’s work in inclusivity. The goal... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 9:57:00 PM CDT July 15, 2020 in Continuous News

Two Missouri House of Representatives employees test positive for COVID-19
Two Missouri House of Representatives employees test positive for COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY —Two employees from the Missouri House of Representatives have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from KSDK... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 6:18:00 PM CDT July 15, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3am 74°
4am 73°
5am 72°
6am 71°