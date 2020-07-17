Virtual panel addresses diversity at MU

COLUMBIA — In a livestream meeting Thursday, MU leaders discussed the university's steps and progress towards being more inclusive.

"We are also very deeply committed to your success and to find ways for us to increase opportunities for inclusion, diversity, and equity at the university," UM System President Mun Choi said.

According to the Columbia Missourian, since 2017, the six-year graduation rate for Black and African American students at MU has increased from 52% to 59%, according to the presentation.

Some students at the university said they feel otherwise.

"It's just kind of tiring at this point," Kenan Elzoobi said.

Elzoobi is an upcoming senior who watched the virtual panel.

"I'm definitely, like with most students, after that kind of frustrated but unsurprised I would say,"Elzoobi said. "It's just very expected at this point how Mizzou tends to kind of manipulate their answers to fit their agenda."

"I think the ideas are there for, I guess, what is supposed to be a better Mizzou moving forward since 2015. I do think part of the problem is that we're still tapped into this idea that this is 2015 and we're trying to move forward from almost 5 to 6 years ago," graduate student Phelan Simpkins said.

The university announced several actions it will taking, including, "mandatory cultural competency training, bystanders and civil discourse training, supervisor training to address acts of discrimination and a thorough review of the MU Police Department's "use of force" policies and de-escalation tactics," according to its website.

Choi addressed the recent controversy over whether to remove the Thomas Jefferson statue on campus. He said the University would be making a "task force" of students, staff, faculty and historians to determine how to place the statue in proper historical context, according to Missourian reporting.

Provost Latha Ramchand stressed the importance of inclusive curriculum.

"If we know how to teach inclusion, then we can live inclusion," she said.

Gipson also announced that signage will be placed around MU campus.

"The next item that we are going to introduce immediately is putting signs around campus, physical signs, physical reminders that one, we don't tolerate discrimination and bias. And two, that we are truly committed to diversity and inclusion," Gipson said.

Simpkins however, said he doesn't think signs will amount to anything.

"I honestly laughed when I saw signage because it's like, why are we wasting money on signs that say we're inclusive and you belong here? Let's be honest, students walk past signs everyday on campus and don't read them. So, why would the diversity signs be any different?" Simpkins said.

The university said that the work discussed in the panel is ongoing and something it will continue to work on.

"Inclusive excellence, it should be said, is not a destination. You don't reach it and then you stop trying. Inclusive excellence is a journey and we are holy committed to the journey and to work to make continued strides," Chief of Staff for UM System President Christine Holt said.

To view the full panel and Q&A, click here.