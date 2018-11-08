Virtual School Enrollment

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - If you meant to sign your child up to take free online classes next school year, it's not too late. The enrollment period was supposed to run from May 7 until May 22. But state education officials said they did not receive as many applicants as expected, so it's re-opening on Thursday, June 1. About 1,700 students have signed up so far. The budget provided for about 1,100 full-time students. But with many taking just one or two classes, officials estimate 4,000 could take part. About one-fourth of students who have signed up plan to attend the virtual school full time. For the first year, sixth through eighth grade classes won't be available. The state planned to use a lottery system to choose who gets in but said now that should not be needed.