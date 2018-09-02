Virtual School Still Seeking Teachers

COLUMBIA (AP) - Two months before the start of classes, Missouri's new online school has yet to hire any teachers. The Missouri Virtual Instruction Program is close to reaching its first-year goal of enrolling 2,500 to 3,000 students. But with the clock ticking, the two contractors hired to run the program are pushing to find instructors. State education officials initially planned a lottery system for new students to accomodate the expected demand of an estimated full- and part-time students. Those projections fell short, with just 1,700 applications by late May. The state subsequently extended the enrollment deadline in hopes of attracting more students.