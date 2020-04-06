Virus cluster found at Kansas rehabilitation center

By: The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A cluster of coronavirus cases have been found at a rehabilitation center in Kansas City, Kansas.

Seventeen residents and two staff members at Riverbend Post Acute Care Center have tested positive for the virus.

The chief medical officer with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas says six of those residents have been hospitalized. Riverbend has 135 residents.

Statewide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew Saturday to 698, up 78 from a day earlier.

Twenty-one deaths were reported in Kansas.