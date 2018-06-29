Virus found in 14 Kansas City-area newborns

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City health authorities in Missouri and Kansas are investigating infections among 14 infants with a virus that can cause meningitis and other inflammation.

The Kansas City Star reported the first cases of a strain of a human parechovirus were discovered in June.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment spokeswoman Aimee Rosenow said none of the infants have died from HPeV3 but all have been hospitalized. Shawnee Mission Medical Center and Children's Mercy Hospital have reported cases.

Rosenow said it's unclear if the infections are connected.

Nine of the children are from Kansas and the rest are Missouri residents.

Rosenow said the department is working with the Missouri Health Department and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if there have been other infections.