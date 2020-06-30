Virus outbreak at Kansas City paper plant infects 200-plus
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak at a Kansas City paper plant has infected more than 200 people.
The Kansas City Health Department announced the outbreak at Aspen Paper Products on Tuesday night.
The department said the first employee tested positive in mid-May.
As cases continued to increase, Aspen tested all its employees on Friday and Saturday. The Kansas City plant employs about 850 people.
Health officials are working with Aspen to increase cleaning and personal protection equipment.
