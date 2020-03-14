Visiting suspended at all correctional centers in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Corrections suspended offender visiting for the next 30 days on Thursday.

In a bulletin, the department said this is the result of trying to contain the spreading of the coronavirus.

"While we recognize that visiting is an essential part of rehabilitation, the department must protect the health and wellness of all who live in, work in, and visit state prisons," the department said in the bulletin.

The department said no cases have been diagnosed in correctional centers throughout Missouri. However, attorney visits will still be permitted.