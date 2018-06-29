Visitor From White House to Tour Columbia

COLUMBIA - Chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality Nancy Sutley will tour Columbia with Mayor Bob McDavid on Monday. Sutley serves as President Obama's principal environmental adviser. She's coming to learn more about green projects in town and to meet with students at the University of Missouri. According to the event's news release, projects in Columbia follow Obama's "all-of-the-above" approach, which focuses on saving money through clean energy, pollution reduction and job creation.

Here is her schedule for the day:

- 10 a.m. - Sutley will give remarks at REDI off of Walnut Street.

- 11 a.m. - She will tour the landfill gas energy plant at Columbia's landfill

- 2 p.m. - Sutley will have a round-table discussion with Mizzou students at Reynold's Alumni Center

According to the city, its landfill gas energy plant has the potential to produce as much as 2.5 percent of Columbia's energy over the next five to 10 years.