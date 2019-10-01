Visitors in Branson

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

BRANSON (AP) - The number of visitors to Branson last year rose by a half million to almost 7.9 million, the most ever. Chamber of Commerce head Ross Summers tells city officials he expects visitors to the tourist mecca will exceed 8 million this year. He said hotel occupancy in Branson rose 6.6%, one of the largest rises in the country. The number of first-time visitors to Branson was 23%, while the average age of the Branson visitor was 59 years of age. The average stay for tourists rose from 3.8 days to nearly 4.5 days.