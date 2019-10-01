Visitors in Branson
BRANSON (AP) - The number of visitors to Branson last year rose by a half million to almost 7.9 million, the most ever. Chamber of Commerce head Ross Summers tells city officials he expects visitors to the tourist mecca will exceed 8 million this year. He said hotel occupancy in Branson rose 6.6%, one of the largest rises in the country. The number of first-time visitors to Branson was 23%, while the average age of the Branson visitor was 59 years of age. The average stay for tourists rose from 3.8 days to nearly 4.5 days.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Initial estimates show Jefferson City has spent more than $4.2 million in disaster recovery efforts in response... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The warmest September mid-Missourians will be able to remember just occurred. This is because no one from the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Vigils are scheduled around the state prior to the execution of Russell Bucklew on Tuesday, the first execution... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 Sports' very own Chris Gervino has been picked as an honoree for the 25th anniversary of... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies arrested an Owensville man over the weekend after a reported kidnapping in the Holts Summit area.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Associated General Contractors of Missouri launched BuildMO Week Monday. This year officials are focusing on what they... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a woman Thursday with nearly a dozen crimes, including child abuse, endangering the welfare of a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was pronounced dead at University Hospital after a shooting near McBaine Aveneue last Wednesday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A judge sentenced a man to six months in jail after he pleaded guilty to charges related to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU police released a statement Monday morning concerning a sexual assault at the 500 block of College Avenue.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One Jefferson City family is doing everything they can to save their historic family home after suffering... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed they are investigating an armed robbery at the McDonald's on Stadium Boulevard early Monday morning. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There was a heavy police presence Sunday night on Silver Mill Drive, west of Rangeline Street on the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - When Adam Hassan's mother, Amina Mohamed, gave him his birthday money, she said she asked him how he... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Javion M Lawhorn-Wallace is in custody at the Boone County Jail as of Sunday evening after being arrested... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Royals gave Ned Yost a victory in his final game as the Kansas City manager, topping... More >>
in
STURGEON - Dozens of people from across mid-Missouri showed up for the 2nd Annual Hog Roast Fundraiser Sunday afternoon at... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - It took all 162 games, but the Cardinals are the NL Central division champions. The Cardinals... More >>
in