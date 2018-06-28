Vivid Seats Named Official Ticket Reseller Of Mizzou Athletics

COLUMBIA - Looking for tickets for Missouri Tigers sporting events? Look no farther.

Vivid Seats has been named the Official Ticket Reseller of Mizzou Athletics. Tickets can be ordered online on their website or can call (855)-250-7555 to talk to a sales representative.

"With the increased excitement surrounding Mizzou Athletics, we are excited to be able to offer Mizzou fans a safe and secure resource for purchasing tickets on the secondary market, as well as a user-friendly selling platform that can be utilized for events they cannot attend," said Mizzou Sports Properties General Manager Bob Welch in an interview with MUTigers.com

Fans will also have the option to donate part of their ticket purchase funds to Mizzou Athletics. A link on the MU Tigers website gives ticket buyers the chance to give money back to the athletic department. This feature is supported by Vivid Seats' Give Back Program.