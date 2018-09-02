Vladimir Sobotka Lifts Blues Past Wild in OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Vladimir Sobotka scored from close range at 2:16 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night

St. Louis is 5-1, its best start since winning seven of its first eight in 1997-98. Coming off a 4-3 victory in Dallas on Saturday night, the Blues improved to 3-0 at home.

Minnesota's Dany Heatley forced the overtime, tying it at 4 when he batted the puck out of the air with 4:08 left in regulation for his fourth goal of the season. The Wild have lost three straight.

Chris Stewart, Barret Jackman, Wade Redden and Patrik Berglund also scored for St. Louis, and Brian Elliott, getting his first home start, made 12 saves.

Zach Parise had two goals and an assist for Minnesota after also scoring twice in the Wild's 5-3 loss in Detroit on Friday night. Mikko Koivu added a goal, and Niklas Backstrom stopped 32 shots.