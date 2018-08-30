Volquez sharp as Royals beat Blue Jays 5-0 in ALCS opener

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Edinson Volquez gave the Blue Jays another reason to rue him Friday night.



The Royals right-hander combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, Salvador Perez hit a soaring home run off Toronto starter Marco Estrada, and Kansas City rolled to a 5-0 victory in Game 1 of their American League Championship Series.



Volquez (1-1) ramped up his fastball to 97 mph to slice through a potent Blue Jays offense, never allowing a runner past second base over six innings. His only trouble occurred when he walked the first two batters in the sixth, but he wiggled out of it without any damage.

The Royals' bullpen finished off the club's eighth consecutive ALCS victory.



Alcides Escobar and Lorenzo Cain drove in runs off Estrada (1-1), while Eric Hosmer and Kendrys Morales tacked on two more off LaTroy Hawkins to put the game away.



The Blue Jays' seven hits were their fewest ever in a postseason game.