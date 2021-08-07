COLUMBIA, Mo- The Voluntary Action Center (VAC) held its 14th annual Back to School Health Fair today ahead of the start of the school year.
Students in Boone County who are in Kindergarten through 12th grade were welcome to attend the event. During the event, students were able to receive health screenings, dental screenings and haircuts.
Students were also able to receive a free backpack full of school supplies. Each backpack was worth $11.
Ed Stansberry is the executive director of VAC, and said the free backpacks rose out of a need they saw in the community.
"Our backpacks contain all of the items that the school district requests that the kiddos come prepared with"We saw the need in our community for our neighbors that maybe didn't have the resources to do this themselves," Stansberry said. "Our backpacks contain all of the items that the school district requests that the kiddos come prepared with."
Stansberry said for VAC the event is another way for the agency to be in the community and offer them services and access to other providers.
Olivia Banik is a volunteer with VAC, and was spending the day handing out backpacks to students. She said there were about 750-800 backpacks for students that were given to VAC through donations.
"With how crazy its been because of the pandemic there have been a lot of families who even normally would be able to get their own school supplies, but this year there are people who never had to deal with that in their life and now all of a sudden they've lost their jobs and can't afford the same things that they're used to," Banik said.
Erin Rosenkrans has four children, and is grateful that VAC holds this event.
"We really love this program this is our second year coming here and it's really nice to talk to people and help the kiddos out with their school supplies," Rosenkrans said.
Rosenkrans also said she is nervous about the state of COVID-19 in Missouri, and what it will have an impact on her children's school year.
"I'm hoping that after this long summer break they're going to be willing to keep that mask on," Rosenkrans said.