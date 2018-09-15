Voluntary Action Center Receiving Fans and Cash For Missourians

BOONE COUNTY - Some mid-Missourians are getting a helping hand staying cool.

This afternoon, representatives for Home State Health Plan will present the Voluntary Action Center with fans and a $9 thousand contribution.

It's all part of keeping the community cool and safe. The Voluntary Action Center distributes fans to low-income families in Boone County.

The fans are given out on a priority basis. The event begins at 2 p.m. at the VAC office.