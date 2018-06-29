Voluntary Evacuation Ordered at West Alton

WEST ALTON (AP) - Residents in the small northeast Missouri town of West Alton were advised to evacuate after a levee breach raised concerns about possible flooding.

However, West Alton Fire Chief Rick Pender says early Tuesday that most of the about 500 residents in the St. Charles County town chose to stay after the voluntary evacuation order was issued Monday evening.

Pender says area where the levee broke does not give the river a direct path to the town, so residents are waiting to see if conditions worsen.

Pender says a section of Highway 94 near West Alton is closed as work continues to shore up temporary barriers put in place Monday. He said early Tuesday that rain has stopped and the rest of the levee seems to be holding.