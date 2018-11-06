Volunteer Firefighter Dies in Line-of-Duty

CAIRO, Mo. - The Northeast R-4 Rural Fire Association announced the death of volunteer firefighter Henry "Jay" Branscum, 32, Saturday. Branscum died after suffering an unknown medical condition. He was working at a scene with multiple burning structures. Branscum leaves behind a wife and stepson.

The association says funeral arrangements are tentatively scheduled for Thursday, September 8 in Moberly.