Volunteer firefighter suffers serious head injury during call
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A volunteer firefighter for the North Callaway Fire Protection District suffered a serious head injury while responding to a call Friday night.
According to the district's facebook page, the firefighter, Tim Hays, was in serious condition at University Hospital.
An updated post on Saturday afternoon said Hays had surgery and "is making good progress."
A friend of the Hays family started a fundraiser on Facebook. Lana Karhoff said Hays is self-employed and while the fire department will cover medical expenses, he will not be able to work for awhile.
Karhoff said this is the only fundraiser the North Callaway Fire Protection District is recognizing.
The Facebook page received over $3,000 in one day. Karhoff said she is "completely overwhelmed" by the support.
